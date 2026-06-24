Thane Ramps Up Fire Safety: Commissioner Saurabh Rao Announces 601 Recruitments, Citywide Audit After Fatal Fire

Commissioner Saurabh Rao unveils recruitment and fire safety measures following the Gaondevi Mandai fire tragedy | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 24: Following a tragic fire incident at Gaondevi Mandai that resulted in two casualties, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao has announced a major overhaul of the city’s fire safety infrastructure.

Addressing rising public and administrative concerns, the Commissioner has sanctioned an immediate recruitment drive to fill 601 long-vacant positions within the Fire Department and Engineering Department.

Mass Recruitment Drive

The recruitment process is set to accelerate rapidly, with official advertisements scheduled for release within the next two days. The corporation aims to complete all appointments within three months.

This move comes at a crucial time, as the fire department has been operating under severe staff shortages—currently running with only 325 officers and personnel despite a sanctioned strength of 835 posts. Positions to be filled include Assistant Fire Station Officers, Drivers-cum-Operators, and Firefighters.

Fire Safety Audit Planned

In tandem with the recruitment, Commissioner Rao announced a comprehensive fire safety audit. A time-bound plan has been established to inspect municipal buildings, schools, hospitals, and markets across Thane. Furthermore, regular mock drills and annual safety certifications will be made mandatory for public structures.

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In a parallel crackdown, the TMC will also target illegal constructions in areas such as Kothari Compound, Yeoor, and Kharegaon. Recognising the immense mental strain on existing fire personnel, the administration has additionally planned specialised psychological counselling sessions and morale-boosting workshops.

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