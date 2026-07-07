Thane Rains: Waterlogging On Ghodbunder Road Triggers Massive Traffic Snarls, Commuters Seek Permanent Solution

Waterlogging at Karpe Compound brought traffic on Ghodbunder Road to a crawl, leaving thousands of commuters stranded | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 7, 2026: Torrential rains that lashed Thane, Mumbai and Palghar districts on Monday have triggered severe traffic gridlocks along the critical Ghodbunder Road.

Despite a brief respite from the downpour on Tuesday, the Karpe Compound area remained heavily waterlogged, crippling vehicular movement across the region.

Traffic Hit Across Corridor

The narrow stretch of Ghodbunder Road, bordered on one side by a creek, has significantly slowed the drainage of accumulated water. As a result, massive tailbacks were witnessed from Bhayanderpada to Chena towards Mira-Bhayander, and extending up to Navghar along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for vehicles heading towards Thane.

Ghodbunder Road serves as a vital arterial route connecting Thane, Palghar, the Mumbai suburbs and Gujarat. It handles thousands of heavy commercial vehicles originating from JNPT port in Uran, Nashik and Bhiwandi.

The prolonged disruption disrupted travel for thousands of commuters, including office-goers and commercial truck drivers, who found themselves stranded for hours during the peak morning rush.

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Commuters Seek Permanent Solution

Commuters travelling between Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Mira-Bhayander, Borivali and Dahisar faced intense distress. With this marking the second consecutive day of severe gridlock on the key highway, frustrated motorists and local commuters are urgently demanding that authorities implement a permanent solution to the persistent waterlogging and traffic mismanagement on this crucial route.

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