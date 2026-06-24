Heavy Monsoon Rain Triggers Major Tanker Crash And Massive Gridlock On Thane's Ghodbunder Road |

Thane: The first spell of heavy monsoon rains brought Thane to a grinding halt on Wednesday morning, with a major road accident at the Patlipada-Dongripada stretch on Ghodbunder Road throwing vehicular movement completely out of gear.

Control Loss Leads to Crash

According to initial inputs, the incident occurred during the peak morning hours when a heavy tanker heading toward Thane city lost control on the slippery, rain-slicked road. The vehicle skidded and crashed violently into the central divider. Moments later, another heavy commercial vehicle trailing close behind rammed into the stranded tanker, causing a severe double-vehicle collision.

Severe Cascading Delays

The impact of the twin accidents, coupled with the ongoing downpour, resulted in a massive traffic gridlock that quickly cascaded several kilometers backward, locking up the stretch from Patlipada all the way to Bhayanderpada.

Commuters reported that a routine 10-minute drive took anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour. The bumper-to-bumper congestion severely hit office-goers, school buses, and daily travelers heading toward the Eastern Express Highway, Navi Mumbai, and Thane railway station.

Emergency Services Deploy Cleansing Operations

Upon receiving the alert, teams from the Thane Traffic Police along with personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot. Heavy-duty cranes were deployed to clear the mangled vehicles from the main carriage lanes.

While traffic police are working on a war footing to ease the bottleneck and restore normal flow, vehicular movement remains heavily sluggish on both the main highway and connecting internal roads due to continuous drizzle.

Authorities have issued a caution to motorists to expect delays, maintain safe breaking distances, and take alternative routes where possible.

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