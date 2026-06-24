Thane Anti-Encroachment Drive: TMC To Expand Demolition Action Against Illegal Structures Across City

TMC plans to widen its anti-encroachment drive after identifying hundreds of illegal structures across Thane | AI Generated Image

Thane, June 24: Following a rigorous crackdown in the Shil-Phata and Khidkali areas, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is now preparing to extend its massive anti-encroachment drive across the entire city of Thane. Illegal structures in several other prominent localities have now come under the administration’s radar.

During a general body meeting, TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao made it clear that strict action will be taken against unauthorised construction in areas such as Kothari Compound, Yeoor, Kharegaon, and other parts of the city, mirroring the ongoing operations in Shil.

Over 800 Illegal Warehouses Identified

The crackdown began after land mafias set up a large number of unauthorised warehouses storing hazardous materials such as chemicals, tyres and scrap metal in the Shil-Khidkali region. Frequent fire incidents at these sites posed a severe safety hazard to local residents.

In response, the TMC's encroachment department launched a special survey and identified approximately 830 illegal warehouses. The administration has already demolished 152 of these structures, including a major operation on Monday targeting 113 illegal warehouses. Warehouses storing flammable substances such as chemicals, plastics and scrap are being dismantled on a priority basis.

Corporators Allege Bias

During the assembly, local corporators—including NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) group leader Najib Mulla, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) corporator Marjia Pathan and AIMIM corporators—raised questions regarding the selective nature of the drive.

They pointed out that illegal nightclubs, pubs, furniture shops and hotels continue to operate unchecked in Kothari Compound, while unauthorised construction thrives in Kharegaon. They argued that targeting only the Shil area appeared discriminatory.

Responding to these allegations, Commissioner Saurabh Rao firmly stated that law enforcement does not discriminate. He noted that when a fire breaks out, it does not distinguish whether a warehouse is hazardous or not. He reassured the assembly that no single area is being targeted unfairly and that action is being taken uniformly against all illegal structures.

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Citywide Demolition Drive Planned

Following the Commissioner’s declaration, administrative preparations have intensified, and a sweeping demolition drive across Kothari Compound, Yeoor, Kharegaon and neighbouring regions is expected to commence shortly.

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