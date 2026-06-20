Thane Municipal Corporation Demolishes 39 Unauthorised Godowns In Diva Anti-Encroachment Drive

TMC officials demolish unauthorised godowns in Shilphata during a major anti-encroachment drive targeting illegal warehouses | File Photo

Thane, June 20: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a massive anti-encroachment campaign targeting illegal commercial structures.

In a major crackdown on Saturday, June 20, 2026, the civic body's Encroachment Control Department demolished 39 unauthorized godowns located in the Achar Galli area of Shilphata, under the Diva Ward Committee's jurisdiction.

The enforcement drive was executed following directives from Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode.

The operation was supervised on-site by Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment Control) Jitendra Nikam, Deputy Commissioner (Zone-1) Deepak Zinjad, and Assistant Commissioner of the Diva Ward Committee Shivprasad Nagargoje, alongside a large contingent of civic officials and security personnel.

Hazardous warehouses targeted first

According to TMC officials, the first phase of this campaign explicitly prioritizes the removal of warehouses storing hazardous materials, including chemicals, plastics, scrap and other highly inflammable goods.

The immediate teardown of these specific structures is aimed at mitigating public safety risks and preventing industrial fire hazards in the densely populated locality.

Survey underway for further action

Simultaneously, the municipal corporation has initiated a comprehensive survey to identify further illegal commercial setups built on government land, reserved public plots and state-owned property.

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Warning violators of strict legal consequences, Deputy Commissioner Deepak Zinjad stated that the survey remains underway and the civic body will continue its aggressive, zero-tolerance demolition drive against any warehouse found operating in violation of urban planning regulations.

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