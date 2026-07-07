Thane Rains: Schools, Colleges And Anganwadis To Remain Closed On July 7 Amid Orange Alert

Thane district has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on July 7 due to the Orange Alert for heavy rain | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 6: The Thane district administration has declared a holiday for all anganwadis, schools, and colleges across the district on Tuesday, July 7, in view of the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and the Orange Alert issued for the district.

Holiday Declared Across District

The order, issued by Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal on Monday, applies to all anganwadis, primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools of all mediums, as well as all colleges in Thane district.

The administration said the district has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall for the past three days. Based on inputs from tehsildars, taluka disaster management officers, and officials of municipal corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats, there is a likelihood of waterlogging in low-lying areas, uprooting of trees, traffic disruptions, and other rain-related emergencies.

Collector Cites IMD Alert

"In view of the India Meteorological Department's Orange Alert and the possibility of disaster-like situations due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, a holiday has been declared on July 7 for all anganwadis, schools, and colleges in Thane district," the Collector's notification stated.

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The order has been issued under the powers vested in the District Collector under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the School Education and Sports Department's guidelines, and has been directed to be implemented with immediate effect.

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