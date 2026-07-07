Raigad District Declares Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On July 7 Amid IMD Red Alert For Extreme Heavy Rain | File

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad district administration has declared a holiday for all anganwadis, schools and colleges across the district on Tuesday, July 7, following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Red Alert warning for extremely heavy rainfall.

IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rain at Isolated Locations in Raigad

The order was issued on Monday by Raigad District Collector and District Magistrate Kishan N. Jawale under powers vested in him under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the state government's guidelines empowering district collectors to declare school holidays based on local weather conditions.

According to the notification, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Raigad between July 5 and July 7. The administration also noted that the district has been witnessing continuous rainfall since July 1, prompting all tehsildars, in their capacity as Incident Commanders, to recommend closure of educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

All Anganwadis, Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on Tuesday

As per the order, all anganwadis, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools of all mediums, along with all colleges in Raigad district, will remain closed on July 7.

"The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for Raigad district, and considering the continuous rainfall and recommendations received from all tehsildars, it has been decided to declare a holiday for all anganwadis, schools and colleges on July 7 in the interest of students' safety," the Collector's notification stated.

The notification, however, clarified that headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff must remain present during office hours and perform disaster management duties as directed by the local administration.

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