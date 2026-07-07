One Killed, Another Injured As Empty Containers Topple Onto Tanker At JNPA's NSFT Terminal In Early Morning Mishap |

Navi Mumbai: One person was killed and another injured after empty containers toppled onto a waste oil removal tanker during operations at the NSFT container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA) in the early hours of Monday.

Accident Occurred During Operations at NSFT Container Terminal

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar. Another person sustained injuries in the incident and was immediately shifted to JNPA Hospital for treatment. He was later discharged after receiving medical care.

According to JNPA, the accident occurred while operations were underway at NSFT, one of the container terminals at the port. The port authority expressed deep regret over the incident and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. It also said it is extending all necessary support to those affected.

Accidental Death Report Registered at Nhava Sheva Police Station

A polcie officer from Nhava Sheva police station said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident. "Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the police said.

JNPA said a detailed investigation, including a comprehensive root cause analysis, has also been initiated. "All terminals at JNPA are strictly following the prescribed operational procedures and established safety protocols. No deviation from these procedures is being observed, and all requisite safety measures are being implemented consistently across all terminals," a JNPA spokesperson said.

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