Thane Rains: MP Naresh Mhaske, Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar Review Emergency Operations, Laud TMC Response

MP Naresh Mhaske and Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar reviewed monsoon emergency operations at the TMC Control Room amid heavy rainfall in Thane | File Photo

Thane, July 4, 2026: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the city since early morning, Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske and Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar paid an unscheduled visit to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Emergency Control Room.

The dignitaries thoroughly assessed the current monsoon situation, waterlogging patterns, and the effectiveness of disaster management protocols.

Leaders Review Emergency Response

Accompanied by Shiv Sena group leader Pawan Kadam and Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Mayor Pimplolkar closely monitored civic operations in low-lying areas.

Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure confirmed that the control room is utilising high-definition CCTV networks to maintain a live feed on deployed water pumps, ensuring rapid drainage in traditionally vulnerable zones like the Vitawa subway, Bhanjewadi and Vandana Talkies. Teams have also been deployed swiftly to clear fallen tree branches and keep traffic corridors functional.

Expressing his satisfaction with the proactive measures, MP Naresh Mhaske commended the TMC administration and ground staff for their seamless execution under challenging circumstances.

He noted that despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a "Red Alert" for Thane, municipal teams and local corporators have maintained optimal field coordination to mitigate public distress.

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Citizens Advised To Stay Alert

In light of prolonged heavy downpours, Mayor Pimplolkar urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. The TMC has reiterated that all its emergency wings, including the Fire Brigade, remain on high alert.

Citizens facing any rain-related emergencies are advised to immediately contact the central control room helpline at 022-25371010 or the toll-free numbers 1800-222-108 and 8657887101.

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