Thane Rains: IMD Predicts Thunderstorm Accompanied With Lightning & Moderate Spells Of Shower In Next 3-4 Hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (April 15) informed that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Thane during the next 3-4 hours.

People have also been advised to take precautions while moving out.

The rains are expected to bring relief to Mumbai's neighbouring district that has been reeling under severe heat along with the maximum city for the last few days.

IMD Predicts Above Normal Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted an above-normal rainfall season across the country during the southwest monsoon.

According to IMD's forecast released on Monday (April 15), the seasonal June to September rainfall is expected to be above normal, with quantitative estimates indicating it could reach 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), reported ANI.

IMD will issue the updated forecasts for monsoon season rainfall in the last week of May, 2024, said the press release.