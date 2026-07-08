 Thane Rains: District Records 3.5 Times Average Rainfall In First Week Of July | VIDEO
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Thane Rains: District Records 3.5 Times Average Rainfall In First Week Of July | VIDEO

Thane district recorded 773.1 mm of rainfall in the first week of July, about 3.5 times the historical weekly average, causing widespread flooding and transport disruption. Authorities declared holidays for schools and colleges, advised work from home for private firms, banned access to vulnerable tourist spots and deployed emergency teams.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 03:44 AM IST
Thane Rains: District Records 3.5 Times Average Rainfall In First Week Of July | VIDEO
Torrential rain across Thane district has caused widespread flooding and prompted emergency measures by the administration | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, July 7, 2026: Defying earlier El Niño concerns of a deficit monsoon, Thane district has experienced unprecedented torrential rainfall in the first week of July, completely surpassing all meteorological projections.

Following consecutive red and orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district recorded a staggering 773.1 mm of rainfall in just seven days. This marks nearly 3.5 times the historical weekly average of 212.8 mm and an increase of 98.4 mm compared to the same period last year.

Rain Batters District

The relentless three-to-four-day downpour severely disrupted daily life, triggering widespread waterlogging in low-lying areas across Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi and surrounding regions. Uprooted trees and flooded streets heavily impacted rail and road transport.

At the taluka level, Bhiwandi registered the highest rainfall at 937.2 mm, closely followed by Thane at 932.9 mm. Other areas, including Ulhasnagar (839 mm), Ambernath (817.6 mm), Kalyan (697.3 mm), Shahapur (658.7 mm) and Murbad (609.2 mm), also recorded figures significantly above their July averages.

Authorities On Alert

In response to the crisis, the district administration declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, granted a half-day to government offices, and issued a work-from-home advisory for private firms. Public access to vulnerable tourist destinations, including waterfalls, rivers, dams and hill forts, has been strictly banned.

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Emergency teams, including disaster management cells, local civic bodies, police and the fire brigade, remain actively deployed to manage relief operations. With the IMD forecasting continued heavy spells, authorities have strongly urged citizens to avoid flood-prone zones and follow official guidelines.

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