Thane Rains Cost TMT Over ₹27 Lakh As Commuter Ridership Plunges In Five Days | File (Representational Image)

Thane: Torrential rains that lashed Thane city between July 4 and July 8 not only paralyzed daily life but also dealt a severe financial blow to the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT). According to recent transport statistics, the civic public transport body suffered a revenue loss exceeding ₹27 lakh over a five-day period due to a drastic drop in commuter ridership.

Severe waterlogging was reported across several key localities, including Ram Maruti Road, Naupada, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, and the Vandana Cinema area. Knee-deep water in major markets and waterlogged potholes on Ghodbunder Road flyovers severely disrupted vehicular movement, forcing residents to remain indoors and stalling the city’s mobility.

This situation directly impacted TMT's daily collections, which typically average over ₹25 lakh. While the undertaking recorded a stable revenue of ₹25,34,822 on July 3, collections plummeted sharply to ₹20,44,333 on July 4, and hit a weekly low of ₹14,13,425 on July 5. The subsequent days saw a gradual recovery, with earnings registering at ₹17,49,795 on July 6, ₹22,40,064 on July 7, and ₹24,37,578 on July 8.

Fortunately, as the heavy downpour subsided, commuter footfall rebounded rapidly. On July 9, TMT recorded a robust revenue collection of ₹29,06,291, significantly surpassing its usual daily average. Transport officials noted that while summer vacations in April and May had previously slowed down ridership, the reopening of schools, colleges, and offices has firmly restored normal demand.