Thane Railway Station Escalator Breakdown Triggers Near-Stampede During Peak Rush, Commuters Face Severe Hardship On FOB

Thane Railway Station Escalator Breakdown Triggers Near-Stampede During Peak Rush |

Thane: Thousands of commuters faced severe hardships on Tuesday morning at Thane railway station after an escalator connecting platforms 5 and 6 suddenly broke down during peak rush hours. The technical failure triggered a near stampede-like situation on the station's narrow foot overbridge (FOB).

Morning Peak Hour Crisis

Thane station, a major railway hub, sees a daily footfall of nearly five lakh passengers. Platforms 5 and 6 are particularly vital, serving suburban locals traveling between Mumbai and destinations like Kalyan, Karjat, and Kasara. As office-goers hurried to catch their trains, the stationary escalator created a massive bottleneck.

Instead of taking alternative routes, many passengers opted to climb the defunct escalator’s steps, while others crowded onto the narrow FOB. The situation worsened when an express train arrived simultaneously, dumping hundreds of additional passengers many carrying heavy luggage into the already congested area.

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Growing Infrastructure Pressure

The incident highlights the mounting pressure on Thane’s infrastructure. In recent years, the population in surrounding areas like Karjat and Badlapur has grown rapidly, with the majority of residents commuting to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane for work. Due to the high cost of road travel, the railway remains the preferred lifeline, despite the recurring technical failures of essential amenities.

Restoration Efforts

Railway authorities initiated repair work immediately following the breakdown. A technical team worked throughout the morning, and the escalator was finally restored to service by approximately 1:00 PM. While the situation eventually stabilized, the morning's chaos has once again raised concerns regarding the maintenance and capacity of pedestrian facilities at high-traffic stations.

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