Thane Activists Demand Immediate Fire Audit Of All MSRTC Buses After Shivshahi Bus Catches Fire On SATIS Bridge Near Station

In the wake of a recent fire involving a state transport bus, the Konkan First Foundation and the Konkan Rahivasi Sangh have formally demanded an immediate fire audit of all MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) buses operating in the Thane region |

Thane: In the wake of a recent fire involving a state transport bus, the Konkan First Foundation and the Konkan Rahivasi Sangh have formally demanded an immediate fire audit of all MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) buses operating in the Thane region.

The demand follows a serious incident two weeks ago where a Shivshahi bus headed for Vasai caught fire on the SATIS bridge near Thane station. While no casualties were reported, the incident has sparked significant safety concerns among commuters. Santosh Nikam, President of the Konkan Rahivasi Sangh, has submitted a written memorandum to Thane's transport officials urging a technical and safety overhaul.

Key Demands and Concerns:

Comprehensive Audits: Immediate fire and technical inspections for all Shivshahi, Electric, and Asiad buses stationed at Khopat Depot and Depot-2.

Rising Temperatures: With summer temperatures soaring between 40°C and 45°C, the risk of technical malfunctions and overheating is at a critical high.

Passenger Safety: Given the heavy influx of families and office-goers traveling to the Konkan region during summer vacations, the foundations emphasized that passenger safety must be the top priority.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire was caused by a technical fault. Activists insist that rigorous preventative measures are essential to ensure such life-threatening incidents do not recur, particularly for the safety of women and senior citizens traveling in air-conditioned coaches.

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