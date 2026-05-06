Leopard Sighting In Thane's Kailas Nagar Sparks Panic, Residents Launch Night Watch As Forest Department Issues Safety Guidelines

Panic has gripped the residents of Kailas Nagar, located at the foothills of the hills in the Wagle Estate area, following the sighting of a leopard wandering through the residential colony. |

Thane: Panic has gripped the residents of Kailas Nagar, located at the foothills of the hills in the Wagle Estate area, following the sighting of a leopard wandering through the residential colony. The incident came to light after a video of the predator roaming the streets, presumably in search of prey, went viral on social media, sparking widespread concern.

In response to the sighting, local residents have initiated a night watch, while the Forest Department and local police have been placed on high alert to ensure public safety.

Forest Department Advisory

The Forest Department has issued an urgent appeal to the citizens of Wagle Estate and surrounding areas to remain calm but vigilant. To minimize the risk of human-wildlife conflict, the department has released the following safety guidelines:

Avoid Solo Travel: Residents are advised to avoid stepping out alone late at night.

Child & Pet Safety: Constant supervision of children is required, and pet owners are urged not to leave animals outdoors or unsecured.

Waste Management: Citizens must not leave garbage or food remains in the open, as the scent can attract wild animals to residential zones.

Reporting: Any suspicious movement or further sightings should be reported immediately to the Forest Department or the police.

A Growing Pattern of Incursion

The Wagle Estate, Yeoor, and Ghodbunder Road areas are situated adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Due to this proximity, sightings of leopards, various bird species, and other wildlife are not uncommon. Officials noted that leopards often stray into the urban fringes after losing their way from the forest trails.

Local corporator Manoj Shinde also addressed the community, urging residents not to succumb to fear but to strictly adhere to the necessary precarious measures. He reassured the public that the authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any untoward incidents.

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