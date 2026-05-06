Thane Civic Body Announces Free Oxygen Concentrators For Chronic Lung Disease Patients, Repurposes Pandemic-Donated Machines

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Thane: In a significant move to bolster public healthcare, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the provision of free oxygen concentrators for citizens suffering from chronic lung diseases. This initiative aims to support patients who require long-term oxygen therapy at home but find the rising costs of cylinders and concentrators financially prohibitive.

Addressing Growing Health Concerns

Rising pollution levels, lifestyle changes, and post-COVID-19 health complications have led to a noticeable surge in respiratory illnesses within the city. Many patients discharged from hospitals still require supplemental oxygen for recovery. To alleviate their financial burden, the TMC has decided to repurpose the oxygen concentrators donated by social organizations and NGOs during the peak of the pandemic.

Key Highlights of the Initiative

Target Beneficiaries: Residents suffering from asthma, pneumonia, lung infections, and other chronic respiratory disorders.

Cost-Free Access: Concentrators will be provided at no cost to those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Home Care Support: The move allows patients to receive treatment in the comfort of their homes, subsequently reducing the load on local hospitals.

Administrative Support

The proposal was spearheaded by Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Prasad Patil, following a push from former Corporator Rajesh More. The initiative received formal approval from Mayor Sharmila Pipolkar.

"We have decided to provide these machines for free to economically vulnerable patients. This will ensure timely treatment at home and provide significant financial relief to needy families," stated Dr. Prasad Patil.

The TMC confirmed that all available machines have undergone maintenance and are in good working condition, ready for immediate distribution to those in need.