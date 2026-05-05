Intoxicated Youth Climbs Onto AC Local Train Roof At Vitthalwadi, Triggers 45-Minute Panic And Disrupts Railway Services In Kalyan |

Kalyan, May 5: A shocking incident created panic among passengers after a youth allegedly under the influence of intoxicants, climbed onto the roof of an AC local train traveling between and on Tuesday afternoon.

Youth climbed roof at 2:03 pm from Vitthalwadi station

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 2:03 pm when the train departed from Vitthalwadi station. The youth reportedly climbed onto the roof while the train was at the platform. Police personnel present at the station immediately tried to persuade him to come down, but he refused to cooperate, leading to a tense situation for both officials and passengers.

With no immediate success, authorities decided to move the train cautiously to Kalyan station to handle the situation in a safer and more controlled environment. Upon arrival, a joint team of railway staff and police launched a rescue operation. Around two to three stretcher carriers climbed onto the roof and, after careful efforts, managed to safely bring the youth down at approximately 2:50 pm.

Following the rescue, the individual was handed over to the Railway Police for further investigation and necessary action.

The entire incident lasted nearly 45 minutes, during which train services were disrupted, causing inconvenience to commuters. The affected AC local remained halted for a significant period, also impacting the movement of other trains on the route. Authorities have begun a detailed inquiry into the matter.

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