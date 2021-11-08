Thane: Railway Police trace and returns trolley bag of woman fell on tracks from running express train

The Government Railway Police of Thane traced and returned the trolley bag of a 53-year-old woman that fell on the railway tracks from a running express train. The bag contained a laptop and expensive sarees.

The police said the woman was identified as Gauri Bhatt (53), a resident of Karwar in Karnataka. She boarded an express train from Bhatkal railway station to come across Thane.

"On Saturday morning, when the express train was about to reach Thane railway station, Bhatt brought the belongings and bag towards the door. However, the trolley bag containing a laptop and expensive sarees fell from the running train. In-between Dativli and Diva railway station. Tensed Bhatt got down at Thane railway station to reach the GRP, Thane police station," said a police officer.

Under the guidance of Nandakumar Khadkikar, senior police station, GRP, Thane, Jagan Sapate, police sub-inspector, and his team started an investigation to trace the bag.

"As per the given information and location, the team reached the spot near the railway tracks. They found the trolley bag with a laptop worth Rs 30,000 and sarees of around 15,000 inside," added the police officer.

The team traced the bag and was able to return it to its rightful owner woman, the woman seemed happy after such a quick response from the police for finding her property.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 08:12 PM IST