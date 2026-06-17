Thane Railway Police Launch 'Yamdoot' Safety Awareness Campaign To Prevent Track Trespassing At Diva Station

Railway police personnel conduct a safety awareness drive at Diva station, urging commuters to avoid crossing railway tracks | File Photo

Thane, June 17: In a bid to curb rising train accidents and deter commuters from the dangerous habit of trespassing on railway tracks, the Thane Railway Police conducted a specialised safety awareness drive at Diva railway station on June 17.

The initiative was organised under the guidance of senior officials, including Commissioner of Police (Railways), Mumbai, Rakesh Kalasagar; Deputy Commissioner of Police Pragya Jedge-Mandam; and Assistant Commissioner of Police Nandaraj Patil.

Drive Conducted During Peak Hours

The two-hour campaign was strategically launched during the morning peak hours from 9 am to 11 am to target maximum commuter footfall. A joint task force comprising four officers and 45 personnel from the Thane Railway Police, alongside one officer and five personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), actively participated in the drive.

'Yamdoot' Used to Spread Safety Message

The highlight of the campaign was an innovative approach featuring a person dressed as 'Yamdoot' (the God of Death). Commuters attempting to cross the tracks were intercepted by 'Yamdoot', presented with a rose, and counselled on the value of life.

Additionally, officials used megaphones to broadcast safety slogans, reminding commuters that "another train could follow immediately after one passes" and urging them to use foot overbridges (FOBs). To physically prevent trespassing, security personnel formed a human chain across Platforms 3 and 4.

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Officials Say Campaigns Will Continue

Led by Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane, along with Police Inspector Kendre and Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Deshmukh, the drive received a positive response from commuters. Officials stated that such campaigns will continue regularly to ensure passenger safety.

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