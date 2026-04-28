Thane Railway Police Arrest 41-Year-Old Suspect From Bihar Over ₹1.64 Lakh Abandoned Cannabis Haul At Railway Station

Thane Railway Police arrest Bihar suspect after tracing abandoned cannabis bag case through CCTV leads | Representational Image

Thane, April 28: The Thane Railway Police have successfully apprehended a suspect in Bihar linked to a high-value narcotics seizure at Thane Railway Station earlier this month. The arrest follows an investigation into an abandoned sack containing cannabis (ganja) found on the station premises.

The incident and seizure

On April 13, 2026, police discovered an unclaimed sack lying in a suspicious manner within the Thane Railway Station area. Upon inspection, officers recovered 8 kilograms and 240 grams of cannabis. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is approximately ₹1,64,800.

A formal case was registered at the Thane Railway Police Station immediately following the recovery.

The investigation

Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane confirmed that the breakthrough in the case came through a meticulous review of CCTV footage and technical analysis. The investigation identified the suspect as Vijay Domon Paswan (41), a resident of Bihar.

Further intelligence revealed that Paswan was hiding in the Bandhubigaha area of the Aurangabad district in Bihar. Acting on this information, a dedicated police team was dispatched to Bihar on April 18.

The arrest

With the assistance of local authorities in Daudnagar, the Thane police team apprehended Paswan from his residence on April 21.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that he had travelled to Thane by train with an accomplice, carrying the narcotics. Upon sensing increased police activity and surveillance on the platform, he panicked, abandoned the bag, and fled the scene.

Following his arrest:

Paswan was presented before the Daudnagar court on April 22 and held on transit remand until April 25.

Upon being brought back to Thane, he was produced before a local court, which has remanded him to police custody pending further investigation.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of Railway Police Commissioner M. Rakesh Kalasagar, Additional Commissioner Sunita (Railway), DCP Pradnya Jedge, and ACP Nandkumar Patil. Police are currently working to track down the accomplice mentioned by the accused.

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