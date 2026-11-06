Thane: Public Health Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak Calls For Better Patient Care At Hospital Star Rating Workshop |

Thane: Emphasizing that robust teamwork, effective communication, and the exchange of best practices are vital to upgrading the quality of public healthcare institutions, Dr. Nipun Vinayak, Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department, stated that continuous efforts are imperative to deliver superior patient care.

He was speaking as the keynote speaker at a divisional ‘Star Rating of Hospital’ workshop held at the Planning Bhavan in the District Collectorate, Thane.

Organized by the Public Health Department, the workshop brought together medical officers, administrative staff, and healthcare personnel from government healthcare facilities across the Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts.

High-Level Leadership in Attendance

The program witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including:

Dr. Sunil Bhokare, Commissioner of Urban Health Services, Dr. Sunita Golhait, Joint Director Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, District Collector, Thane,Dr. Kailas Pawar , Deputy Director of Health Services

Additionally, Civil Surgeons, District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents, and Matrons (Adhisevikas) from all three participating districts actively took part in the deliberations.

Focus on Quality Standards and Action Plans

The workshop featured comprehensive technical sessions guiding participants through the diverse criteria of the hospital star-rating framework. High-performing health institutions from previous evaluations were felicitated for their notable contributions.

Discussions centered around elevating quality management, driving excellence in patient care, and executing strategic measures to maximize performance in upcoming evaluations. Interactive team-building exercises were conducted to bolster institutional coordination, allowing facilities to share innovative practices and successful local healthcare models. Working groups also formulated tailored action plans targeted at comprehensive healthcare enhancement.

During the interactive segments, Principal Secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak directly addressed operational challenges faced by staff members, offering expert guidance and administrative solutions.

District Progress and Future Commitments

Commending the performance of government hospitals in Thane, District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal highlighted the steady upward trajectory of healthcare standards in the district. He further reiterated a firm institutional commitment toward the extensive future strengthening of Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

The proceedings of the divisional workshop were skillfully conducted and compered by Dental Surgeon Dr. Archana Pawar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/