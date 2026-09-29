Thane: Prompt Action Prevents Mishap After Height Barrier Breaks Near Majiwada Junction, Traffic Briefly Disrupted

Emergency teams removed a damaged height barrier from the Nashik-Mumbai Highway near Majiwada Junction | File Photo

Thane, September 29, 2026: Traffic flow near the busy Majiwada Bridge on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway came to a brief disruption on Tuesday morning after a damaged height barrier broke and was left hanging precariously over the main roadway.

The incident was reported to local authorities around 10.37 am on September 29, 2026. The dangling structure at the Majiwada Junction in Thane (West) posed an immediate safety hazard to passing motorists on the busy stretch.

Emergency Teams Respond

Upon receiving information, personnel from the Thane Traffic Police, along with officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), rushed to the spot equipped with an emergency pickup response vehicle.

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Emergency teams quickly secured the area to prevent any untoward incident and safely removed the damaged height barrier from the roadway, restoring normal traffic flow. Authorities confirmed that no injuries or vehicle damage were reported during the incident or the clearance operation.

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