Thane Pride Festival Concludes Silent Vigil In Protest Of Transgender Amendment Bill 2026 |

Thane: The Thane Pride Festival successfully held a silent candlelight protest on the evening of April 18, 2026, to voice a collective stand against the Transgender Amendment Bill 2026. Led by transwoman and community advocate Christina Evers, the peaceful demonstration took place at the Ahilyabai Statue near Talao Pali, drawing a significant assembly of activists and allies.

A Powerful Silence

The protest was marked by a poignant absence of noise, as participants chose to let their presence and visual messaging speak for them. Dressed in black as a symbol of resilience, demonstrators held placards that emphasized constitutional rights and the necessity of self-identification.

Messages observed at the scene included:

"Our dignity is not up for debate"

"Trans rights are human rights"

"The right to self-identify is a constitutional right"

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Concerns Over Legislative Impact

The primary catalyst for the gathering was the recently passed Transgender Amendment Bill 2026. Protesters and human rights advocates expressed grave concerns that the bill undermines the autonomy of transgender individuals by imposing restrictive barriers to recognition and forcing them into processes against their will.

The candlelight vigil served as a symbolic reminder of remembrance for those lost to discrimination and a beacon of hope for a future defined by equality.

Solidarity Across the Spectrum

The event saw robust support from across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, alongside allies and family members. Sweekar – The Rainbow Parents, an official supporter of the event, played a crucial role in representing the importance of family acceptance and collective advocacy.

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