Thane: Portion of house collapses; none hurt

The house, belonging to Dagdu Bhangare, was vacated and its occupants shifted to their relatives' place in the neighbourhood

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
Representative Image

Thane: The rear wall of a house collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place around 11 pm on Saturday in Rana Nagar area of Mumbra town, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Due to sinking of the ground behind the house, its rear wall collapsed into an adjoining drain, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot.

The house, belonging to Dagdu Bhangare, was vacated and its occupants shifted to their relatives' place in the neighbourhood, the official said.

article-image

