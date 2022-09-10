Thane: 5,527 household idols & 451 public Ganesh idols immersed on Anant Chaturdashi | FPJ

On Ananta Chaturdashi day, that is on Friday, September 9, around 5527 household Ganesh idols and 8 Gauris, along with 451 public Ganesh idols, were immersed in Thane city.

A large number of devotees immersed the idols of Ganesh for 10 days in the artificial lakes created by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which successfully promoted the TMC's eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav mission.

During the immersion, TMC administrator and chief Dr. Vipin Sharma, along with the other civic body officials, inspected all the immersion ghats and reviewed all the arrangements. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, former mayor Naresh Mhaske, former corporator Deepak Vetkar, and others were also present at Visarjan ghat at Masunda Lake and wished Ganesh devotees.

Like every year, this year too, TMC had prepared an alternative Ganesh immersion system for one and a half days, five days, Gauri Ganapati immersion, seven days, and ten days of public Ganesh immersion in the city.

The Thane civic body has provided two artificial ponds at Railadevi, Ambeghosale, Upvan Palaidevi, Nilakant Woods, Tikujini Wadi-Balkum Rewale, Kharegaon etc. Besides Parsik Retibandar Visarjan Mahaghat and Kolshet Mahaghat, Visarjan Mahaghat was constructed at Mithbandar, Kalwa, and Gaimukh. An alternative immersion arrangement has also been made at Dattaghat at Masunda Lake in the centre of the city.

This year, 177 household Ganesh idols and 23 public Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds at Masunda and Ahilya Devi Holkar in the city. While at Datta Mandir Ghat, 311 household Ganesh idols and 10 public Ganesh idols were immersed, 195 household Ganesh idols and 17 public Ganesh idols at Kharegaon artificial Lake, 114 household Ganesh idols at Ambeghosale artificial Lake, 123 domestic Ganesh idols and 12 public Ganesh idols at Rewale artificial Lake, 94 domestic Ganesh idols and 4 public Ganesh idols at K

464 household Ganesh idols and 6 public Ganesh idols were immersed at Gaimukh Ghat 1, 40 household Ganesh idols were immersed at Gaimukh Ghat 2, 123 household Ganesh idols and 12 public Ganesh idols were immersed at Rewale Lake, and 12 public Ganesh idols and 18 household Ganesh idols were immersed at Atmaram Balaji Ghat.At Kakade Ghat, 57 household Ganesh idols and 7 public Ganesh idols were immersed; at Diva Visarjan Ghat, 632 household Ganesh Idols and 8 Gauris were immersed; and at Khidkali Lake, 94 household Ganesha idols and 4 public Ganesha idols were immersed.





At the Visarjan ghat, the TMC deployed over 1000 volunteers, security guards, lifeguards, and firefighters.