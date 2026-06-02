Thane: Portion Of ₹2-Crore Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Monument Collapses Within 2 Months Of Inauguration, Triggers Public Outrage | VIDEO

A damaged section of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj monument at Anand Nagar Junction has sparked demands for a probe into the quality of construction work | File Photo

Thane, June 2: Public outrage has erupted in Thane after a newly inaugurated replica monument of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj suffered a significant structural collapse within just two months of its unveiling.

The monument, located at Anand Nagar Junction on Ghodbunder Road, features an 8.5-foot seated replica of the legendary Maratha warrior king's throne from the historic Raigad Fort.

Commissioned through a special development fund provided by State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the project was built at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. It was ceremonially opened to the public on March 6 to mark Shiv Jayanti celebrations, attended by local dignitaries, including Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil.

Retaining wall collapses within months of inauguration

However, a mere two months into its completion, a major portion of the stone retaining wall of the 30-metre-high platform (chauthara) collapsed overnight. Visibly hollow gaps have appeared across the fortification structures (buruj), where loose stones are now on the verge of falling.

On-site inspections revealed that contractors completely failed to apply cement mortar between the heavy stone blocks, exposing severe compromises in structural safety.

Citizens demand probe and accountability

Local citizens and devotee groups (Shivpremi) have expressed immense fury over the incident, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stands as a supreme symbol of pride, equality and reverence for Maharashtra.

The community has strongly condemned the contractor's negligence and alleged deep-rooted financial corruption behind the substandard materials used.

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Demanding accountability, citizen forums have officially requested municipal authorities to conduct an immediate, stringent investigation into the procurement and engineering of the monument.

Protesters are demanding blacklisting and strict legal action against the responsible contractor, alongside an immediate high-quality restoration of the sacred heritage site to ensure public safety.

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