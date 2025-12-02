Thane Pollution Control: 73 Of 377 Construction Sites Found Violating Dust Norms; TMC Recovers ₹18.15 Lakh In Fines

TMC penalises 73 construction sites for dust-control violations during citywide inspections | File Photo

Thane, Dec 02: The Thane Municipal Corporation's City Development and Pollution Control Department inspected a total of 377 construction projects between January 1 to November 30.Of these, 73 locations were found to have construction professionals ignoring environmental regulations. The Thane Municipality took punitive action against the violators and recovered a fine of ₹18 lakh 15 thousand.

After the end of the rainy season, the Thane Municipality is once again seen taking strict measures to control the dust pollution that may increase in the city. As the atmospheric temperature decreases in winter, the possibility of dust remaining in the air increases. This increases the risk of the city's air quality index deteriorating. Therefore, the Pollution Control Department has once again taken strict steps.

For the past few months, air pollution has been seen to be increasing again. Despite some rules being laid down at construction sites, many developers are ignoring them. This results in dust on the roads and an increase in pollution. Therefore, the Municipal Pollution Control Department has taken steps to curb the increase in air pollution.

Project inspection

The Thane Municipality once again appears to be taking strict steps to control the dust particle pollution which may increase in the city after the rainy season. A total of 377 construction projects were inspected by the City Development and Pollution Control Department during the period from January 1 to November 30. Out of these, as many as 73 construction professionals ignored the rules.

Violation of rules

During the municipality's inspection, the implementation of rules was found to be incomplete in many places. Observers found that water was not being sprayed in some places, there was a lack of tin walls, and vehicle cleanliness rules were violated in some places.

Measures Suggested

The High Court had issued 29 guidelines regarding dust and pollution control after a public interest litigation. Accordingly, since the construction sector is also a major cause of pollution, some measures have been suggested at each project site.

Some suggested measures include: installing a high tin wall on all four sides of the construction area, installing a green net on the construction frame, continuously spraying water at the work site, thoroughly cleaning the wheels and body of vehicles transporting construction materials before allowing them on the road, installing an air pollution measuring device in the area, and mechanically cleaning the roads to reduce dust.

Special campaign begins

The Pollution Control Department has prepared for a new inspection campaign in the city. From September 15, sudden visits and direct inspections have started at construction sites across the city. Businesses that do not follow the rules will be issued direct notices and penal action will be taken.

When contacted about this, Manisha Pradhan, head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Pollution Control Department, said that from September 15, they are visiting and inspecting various ongoing construction sites in the city. Information was given by Pradhan that it is being checked whether the rules are being properly implemented there or not.

