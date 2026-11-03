Thane Politician Meenakshi Shinde Meets Police Commissioner, Seeks Enhanced Security For Late Pradeep Purnekar’s Family Over Alleged Political Targeting | File photo

Thane: Former Thane Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Rajendra Shinde met with the Thane City Police Commissioner, submitting a formal representation urging heightened police protection for the family of the late Pradeep Purnekar, particularly his son Ram Purnekar and their close associates. The letter highlights severe concerns over safety, public order, and a coordinated political campaign following the tragic and untimely demise of Pradeep Purnekar.

In her representation, Meenakshi Shinde formally requested increased security for Ram Purnekar and his entire family, noting that they are currently in deep emotional trauma and struggling to cope with the mental shock of losing their father. The letter accuses several prominent opposition leaders of exploiting the tragic incident at an extremely low level for their personal and political gains. Specifically named in the document are MLA Aaditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, MP Vinayak Raut, MLA Anil Parab, former MP Rajan Vichare, Kedar Dighe of the UBT faction, Vikrant Chavan of the Congress, and Avinash Jadhav and Abhijit Panse of the MNS.

The submission further states that these opposition leaders are orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish the reputations of Maharashtra's Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It alleges that false, misleading information is being spread across social media platforms and that baseless, groundless accusations are continually being leveled against her under the guise of public agitations.

According to the letter, statements made by opposition figures over the past few days are primarily intended to defame Thane city and Eknath Shinde. Such provocative statements are allegedly creating public misunderstandings, heightening the risk of a breakdown in local law and order, and raising the likelihood of public disturbances. Furthermore, the representation points out that various types of allegations are continuously being made against Meenakshi Shinde herself, creating a grave environment where political adversaries could exploit the situation at any moment.

The situation in Thane has remained politically charged following the high-profile case involving the late Pradeep Purnekar. With mounting political tensions and protests from various factions, the petition emphasizes the urgent need to secure the grieving Purnekar family and curb inflammatory narratives threatening communal harmony and local security in the city.