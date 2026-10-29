Thane Political Tensions Escalate As Aaditya Thackeray Demands Swift Action In Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case | File Pic

Thane, October 29, 2026: Political tensions escalated in Thane on Thursday as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and MLC Anil Parab met Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, demanding decisive action in the month-old murder case of party functionary Pradeep Purnekar.

Thackeray and other opposition leaders also visited the grieving family, where Purnekar’s relatives reiterated their demand for the arrest of former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde. The family has alleged their involvement in the killing, but the allegations remain unproven. Police have questioned the couple, and the investigation is continuing.

Purnekar, who served as the Manpada division chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), was murdered on September 29. His son, Ram Purnekar, has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation and sought action against those suspected of orchestrating the crime.

#Thane: Aditiya Thackeray And Sanjay Raut Meet Thane Police Commissioner Reported by @sayyed_fariyal#ThaneNews #PradeepPurnekar #Maharashtra https://t.co/2WW4y9JyBm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 29, 2026

Opposition Leaders Question Investigation And Government

Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray questioned the state government’s response to the case and asked why Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had remained silent. He demanded accountability and called for strict action against anyone found responsible, irrespective of political influence. Sanjay Raut also criticised the government and alleged that political pressure was affecting the investigation.

The opposition leaders urged the police to establish the motive, examine the evidence and uncover any alleged conspiracy behind the murder. They maintained that the investigation must be fair and transparent.

Rival Political Gatherings Heighten Tensions

The visit triggered a major political mobilisation, with Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) supporters gathering near the police headquarters. Meanwhile, workers of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena assembled at Tembhi Naka, heightening tensions and prompting increased police deployment. The gatherings also affected traffic in the surrounding areas.

The case has emerged as a major political flashpoint in Thane, with opposition parties questioning the law-and-order situation and demanding swift action as the investigation continues.

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