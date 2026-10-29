Thane Political Row: Shinde Sena Hits Back At Opposition Over Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case, MLA Rajesh More Warns Against ‘Petty Politics’ | File Pic

Kalyan: The Purnekar murder case has triggered a political confrontation in Thane district, with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hitting back at the opposition over allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Addressing a press conference in Kalyan, Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More defended the party’s position, asserting that it stands firmly with the bereaved Purnekar family and will not tolerate attempts to politicise the tragedy.

More said the family was reeling from the shock of the murder and needed support and justice rather than political point-scoring. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and demanded that those responsible for the crime receive the strictest punishment under the law.

Emphasising the need for a fair investigation, the MLA said the case must be probed impartially and transparently to ensure that justice is delivered. He maintained that the priority should be to establish the facts, hold the accused accountable and provide justice to the victim’s family.

Shiv Sena Accuses Opposition Of Politicisation

Taking aim at opposition parties, More alleged that some political leaders were exploiting the sensitive case for political gain. He described political attacks during a period of grief as condemnable and warned that the Shiv Sena would not tolerate what he termed petty politics over the incident.

More further warned that the party would take to the streets if necessary to counter such political moves, signalling an escalation in the political face-off surrounding the murder case.

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More Cites Shinde's Intervention In Investigation

The MLA also said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had personally spoken to the police commissioner and directed that the investigation be conducted fairly. According to More, the Shiv Sena wants strict legal action against those found responsible, without compromising the integrity of the investigation.

The remarks come amid a widening political dispute over the murder, with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena seeking to project its support for the victim’s family while challenging the opposition’s allegations against the Deputy Chief Minister.

More reiterated that the focus must remain on securing justice for the Purnekar family and ensuring that the accused face the full force of the law.

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