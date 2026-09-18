Thane Political Banners Row: Residents Raise Concerns Over Unauthorized Hoardings During Festive Season | File Pic

Thane, September 18: Despite the initial phase of Ganeshotsav celebrations wrapping up, the unchecked proliferation of unauthorized political banners across key intersections and roads in Thane continues unabated. While politicians compete for high-visibility publicity, residents express growing frustration over civic apathy and urban defacement, questioning why enforcement rules apply strictly to ordinary citizens but spare political figures.

Festivals turned into political display

The festive season—spanning Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali—traditionally triggers a surge in publicity hoardings across the city. What is billed as seasonal greeting frequently turns into aggressive political showmanship. Major public squares and arterial roads have effectively been converted into personal advertising zones, compromising the city's overall aesthetic and visual appeal.

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Safety hazards and soft enforcement

Although the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) claims to execute regular removal drives, banners reappear at the exact locations within days. Beyond visual clutter, these unanchored structures pose severe operational hazards: obstructing driver sightlines at crucial junctions and risking collapse during heavy winds or storms. Citizens and environmental advocates demand that the administration go beyond temporary teardowns to impose direct financial penalties on organizers, vendors, and the political figures featured on the displays.

CM Secretariat intervenes

Following formal complaints, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat acknowledged the issue and directed the matter to the Urban Development (2) Department for administrative action. All eyes are now on the TMC to enforce long-term compliance.

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"Until enforcement mechanisms hold political sponsors individually accountable, public infrastructure will continue to be compromised for personal publicity."— Dr. Prashant Sinkar, Environmental Researcher (Thane)

Without sustained, pressure-free enforcement and clear public reporting, Thane’s efforts toward clean, banner-free roads will remain stalled behind political self-promotion.

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