Political Legacy In Miniature: Kalwa Home Creates Tribute To Ajit Pawar With Tiny Replicas | File Pic

Thane, September 18: In the bustling Kalwa neighbourhood of Thane, the annual Ganeshotsav festival has long served as a vibrant canvas for public expression, seamlessly blending devotion with contemporary storytelling. This year, journalist Shubham Koli’s household installation has turned into a quiet centre of attraction, transforming a traditional domestic space into a thoughtful miniature retrospective on the political journey and personal legacy of the late leader Ajit Pawar.

Symbols of a political journey

Rather than relying on conventional ornate backdrops, the installation tells a story through evocative physical symbols. A detailed replica of the iconic Devgiri official residence honours Pawar's years as a central administrative force, while a miniature version of his signature pink jacket immediately recalls his distinct personal style.

Most poignant among the elements is a vacant chair positioned prominently within the scene—a powerful symbol representing the Chief Minister’s post that ultimately eluded his decades-long career despite his reputation as an irreplaceable master administrator.

Also Watch:

A tribute through memory

The narrative completes itself on a sobering note with a delicate model depicting the tragic plane crash that abruptly ended his life, transforming the display from a simple political timeline into a poignant memorial. For the stream of neighbours and visitors passing through the Kalwa home, Koli’s creative tribute offers a unique intersection of personal faith and collective political memory, inviting a moment of quiet reflection at the feet of Bappa.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/