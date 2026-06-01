Thane Police Trace Missing 7-Year-Old Girl In 36 Hours, Reunite Her With Family In Diwa

Diwa and Mumbra police teams coordinate an intensive search operation that leads to the safe recovery of a missing child | File Photo

Thane, June 1: In a swift and commendable operation, the Diwa (Mumbra) police successfully traced a 7-year-old girl who had gone missing from Diwa township and reunited her with her parents within 36 hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Thane, Balasaheb Patil, highly praised the police team's rapid and sensitive handling of the case.

DCP Balasaheb Patil’s official statement

"Cases involving missing children are always treated with the highest priority and utmost sensitivity by the Thane Police. The moment we received the complaint about the 7-year-old girl going missing from the Diwa area, our teams immediately swung into action. Given her tender age, her safety was our absolute paramount concern.

Dedicated teams from the Diwa and Mumbra police stations meticulously scanned local CCTV footage, activated our human intelligence network, and utilised technical analysis to track her down. Thanks to the relentless, round-the-clock efforts of our personnel, the child was traced within 36 hours and safely handed back to her parents. Seeing the relief and joy on the parents' faces is the ultimate reward for our force.

I heartily congratulate the entire team of Diwa and Mumbra police for their promptness, coordination, and dedication. Thane Police remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen."

Case background

The 7-year-old girl had suddenly gone missing from her neighbourhood in Diwa, prompting her panicked parents to approach the police immediately. Recognising the gravity of the situation, senior police officials formed multiple specialised teams to track the child.

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By mapping technical surveillance alongside ground-level inquiries, the team successfully closed in on the child's location within 36 hours. The safe rescue has brought immense relief to the family, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the police force, while residents across Thane are widely applauding the department's efficiency.

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