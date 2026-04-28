Thane: 6 Minors Reported Missing Across City In 1 Week, Police Begin Probe

Police intensify search after six minors went missing from multiple Thane areas within days | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, April 28: Authorities in Thane have raised concerns over a sharp spike in the disappearance of minors, with six children reported missing from various parts of the city within a single week. The missing group includes four girls and two boys, all between the ages of 13 and 17.

According to local reports, the incidents occurred across several jurisdictions, including Wagle Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Mumbra, and Thane city centre.

Timeline of incidents

The string of disappearances began on April 23, when a 15-year-old boy left his home near Hotkaru Maidan in Thane West and failed to return. On the same night, a 16-year-old girl went missing from the Ghodbunder Road area.

The situation intensified over the following days:

April 25: A 13-year-old boy disappeared from Santosh Nagar, Mumbra, around 8:00 PM. That same evening, a 16-year-old girl left her home under the pretext of visiting a friend and has not been seen since.

April 26: Early in the morning, a 17-year-old girl left her residence in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra, without informing anyone.

Kisan Nagar: A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Rupadevi Pada after leaving her home abruptly in the evening.

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Current status

Local police stations have registered missing person reports for all six individuals. While investigations are underway, no leads have surfaced regarding their current locations. The sudden surge has sparked anxiety among residents, prompting calls for increased patrolling and stricter monitoring of public spaces.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact their nearest police station immediately.

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