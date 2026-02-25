Maharashtra Reports 1.17 Lakh Missing Women In 2024-25, 31,000 Still Untraced | representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: In 2024 and 2025, state police recorded 1,17,369 missing women, of whom 86,228 were traced, the state Assembly was informed on Tuesday. The figures show that 31,141 women remain untraced. In a written reply, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, said 23,429 of the missing were minors. Of these, 18,770 were traced, while 4,659 remain untraced.

Of the 93,940 adult women reported missing during the two years, 67,458 were traced, leaving 26,482 untraced. The question was raised by Mangesh Kudalkar (Shiv Sena), Prashant Thakur (BJP), Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress), Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP), and 32 other members. According to official data, 45,662 women were reported missing in 2024, of whom 30,877 were traced. In 2025, 48,278 women were reported missing, with 36,581 traced so far.

Among minors, 11,313 girls went missing in 2024 and 12,113 in 2025, of whom 8,475 and 10,295, respectively, were traced. The data further show that 4,989 adolescents aged 15 to 18 went missing over the two years from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the districts of Raigad, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Of them, 4,813, or 96 per cent, were traced.

Also Watch:

Read Also Human Trafficking In India: The Mystery About Our Missing Women And Children

Highlighting Operation Muskan, which focuses on rescuing missing and exploited children, the Chief Minister said 13 phases were conducted between July 2015 and December 2024, rescuing over 41,000 children.

The 14th phase, underway from January 20 to February 20, 2026, has so far rescued 1,401 children. During 2024 and 2025, police also traced 96 girls in the 15–18 age group. The government has ordered safety audits of schools to help prevent crimes against children. The House was also informed that Anti-Human Trafficking Cells have been set up in police divisions, excluding railway units.

Awareness initiatives such as Police Kaka and Police Didi are being conducted to curb harassment and enhance child safety. As many as 45 Anti-Human Trafficking Cells have been set up across the state. A special drive, Police Uncle and Police Didi, is also being carried out to prevent sexual exploitation of children, the Chief Minister said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/