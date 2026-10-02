Thane Police Sub-Inspector Sneha Karnale Wins Silver At 75th All India Police Wrestling Cluster, Qualifies For World Police Games 2027

Thane Police Sub-Inspector Sneha Sunil Karnale won silver in the 55 kg women's bodybuilding category at the national police championship | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 2, 2026: Demonstrating exceptional prowess beyond her official duty of maintaining law and order, Thane Police Sub-Inspector Sneha Sunil Karnale has brought national laurels to Maharashtra by winning the silver medal in the 55 kg women's bodybuilding category at the prestigious 75th All India Police Wrestling Cluster.

Championship Details

Hosted by the Haryana Police in Karnal from September 23 to 27, the high-profile multi-discipline championship witnessed fierce competition from 37 stellar teams representing various state police departments and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the nation. Disciplines featured in the tournament included wrestling, boxing, bodybuilding, and arm wrestling.

Representing the Maharashtra Police contingent, Karnale put up a remarkable display of physical conditioning, discipline, and grit against top-tier police athletes from nationwide units.

Building on her stellar track record—which includes a gold medal victory in the 55 kg category at the 74th All India Police Sports Bodybuilding Competition—her latest achievement adds another distinguished chapter to the Thane Police sports roster.

World Police Games Qualification

Following her consistent national dominance, Karnale’s journey has now scaled global heights. She has officially qualified for the upcoming World Police Games 2027, slated to be held in Perth, Australia, in March 2027, where she will proudly represent India on the international stage.

Karnale’s Statement

Expressing her elation and focus moving forward, Sneha Karnale shared:

"Balancing rigorous physical training with active police duty is undoubtedly demanding, but the unwavering support of my department keeps me driven. Winning a silver medal at this national platform is an honour, but my eyes are now set on the international arena. I am deeply committed to rigorous preparation to make India and the Maharashtra Police proud at the World Police Games in Perth."

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Officials Congratulate Karnale

Senior officials from the Thane Police commissionerate have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Karnale, praising her exemplary dedication as both a law enforcement officer and an elite athlete who continues to inspire women across the nation.

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