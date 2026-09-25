Thane Police Sub-Inspector Killed In Brutal Attack During Night Patrol, History-Sheeter Held In Subhashnagar |

Thane: In a tragic turn of events sent shockwaves through the local law enforcement community, a 56-year-old Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from the Chitalsar police station was brutally attacked and killed late Thursday night while conducting night patrol duty.

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The deceased officer, identified as PSI Kisan Bhoir (56), was on duty in uniform around Thursday night as part of the heightened security arrangements for the ongoing Ganpati festival. While patrolling in the PCR-1 van with his team near Pokhran Road No. 2, covering Gandhinagar and Subhashnagar, Officer Bhoir was ambushed from behind.

According to police sources, the assailant—identified as Raju Valmiki (30), a known history-sheeter with a criminal record who was allegedly intoxicated at the time—struck Officer Bhoir on the head using a bamboo stick and stone.

PSI Bhoir sustained severe head injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, medical authorities declared him dead prior to receiving treatment.

The brutal assault on an on-duty officer in full uniform has stirred significant commotion within the Thane City Police force. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam and Senior Police Inspector Sunil Varude, visited the crime scene to inspect the area and review the sequence of events.

The Chitalsar police have taken accused Raju Valmiki into custody, and a case of murder has been registered against him as arrest formalities proceed. An investigation into the exact motive and sequence of the crime is currently underway.