Ambernath Police Arrest 2 With MD Worth ₹11.60 Lakh, Seize Koyta And Two-Wheeler

Ambernath West Police seized mephedrone, a sharp-edged weapon and a two-wheeler after intercepting two alleged drug peddlers | File Photo

Thane, September 24, 2026: The Ambernath West police have arrested two men allegedly involved in drug peddling and seized 58 grams of mephedrone, commonly known as MD, along with a sharp-edged koyta and a two-wheeler used in the alleged offence. The total value of the seized property is estimated at around Rs 13 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Fakruddin Nizamuddin Shaikh (20) and Asif Mohammad Qasim Shaikh (26), both residents of the Ambernath West area.

Drug Peddling Suspects Held

According to police, a constable attached to the anti-narcotics team received information that the two suspects were moving around the area on a two-wheeler allegedly with the intention of selling drugs. Acting on the information, Ambernath West police laid a trap and intercepted the suspects when they arrived on an Activa scooter.

During a search, police allegedly recovered 58 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 11.60 lakh, besides a sharp-edged koyta. The two-wheeler was also seized. Police put the total value of the seized material, weapon and vehicle at around Rs 13 lakh.

The accused were subsequently produced before a court, which remanded them to five days of police custody.

Probe Into Drug Supply Network

Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Sayyed of Ambernath West police station said investigators were probing the source of the mephedrone, the person allegedly coordinating the drug supply network and the intended recipients of the consignment.

The latest action comes amid continued police efforts to curb the circulation of narcotic substances in Ambernath and neighbouring areas. Police have also been conducting special patrols and targeted operations against suspected drug networks.

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Focus On Properties Used For Drug Trade

Police are also examining properties allegedly being used for narcotics-related activities. Following previous action against suspected drug peddlers in the Ambernath West area, particularly around Bhagat Singh Nagar, the police have begun looking into the premises from which such activities are allegedly being conducted.

Officials are also examining whether action can be initiated against properties found to be involved in facilitating illegal drug-related activities.

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