Mumbai Drug Bust: ANC Arrests Suspected Peddler In Jogeshwari West, Seizes MD Worth ₹1.25 Crore & MDMA Tablets | File photo

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a suspected drug peddler from Jogeshwari West and seized mephedrone (MD) and MDMA tablets worth approximately Rs1.25 crore.

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The action was carried out by the Azad Maidan Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell on September 11 at Aksa Masjid Road in Jogeshwari West. Acting on specific information that a person was allegedly selling narcotics from his residence, the police raided the premises and recovered the contraband.

According to the police, the seized items include 417 grams of MD (mephedrone), valued at approximately Rs1.25 crore, and three MDMA tablets weighing 2.04 grams, valued at Rs88,000. The police also seized Rs25,000 in cash in the form of fifty Rs500 notes and an Apple iPhone 15.

The total value of the seized property has been estimated at around Rs1.26 crore, an official said.

A case has been registered under Section 8(c) read with Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and identify other persons involved in the alleged narcotics supply network.