Thane police solve three theft cases

The Mumbra police has solved three separate theft cases across the Mumbra-Diva city, police officials said on Tuesday. All the three theft cases were reported within a span of one month during the lockdown.

In the first case, the victim has been identified as Nasrin Shakil Shaikh (30) a resident of Mumbra Kausa. The thief had broken the main door and decamped with an LED TV, gold ornaments and household stuff of Rs 7,15,000.

The accused (thief) has been identified as Sarfaraz Khan (25), a resident of Kausa village in Mumbra.

Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station said, "Based on a tip-off, we had formed a team of police personnel and laid a trap at Kausa and arrested him."

Police have confiscated the LED TV, gold ornaments and other stuff worth Rs 4,54,500 from his possession.

The second incident was reported on July 5 at Mumbra city. The victim has been identified as Vijay Mandal, whose cellphone got stolen from his house. He immediately informed to local police station and filed a police report.

The accused identified as Arbaaz Yelukar (25) was arrested and the cops seized a cell phone worth Rs 5,000.

The third theft incident was reported in Mumbra. The accused, who has been identified as Sunil Kalam, 20, who had broken a mobile shop and decamped with 12 mobile phone worth of Rs 2,10,000. Assistant police inspector H H Kshirsagar got a tip about Kalam and laid a trap for him and arrested him. Police have seized 12 mobile phones from his procession worth Rs 2,10,000.