Thane: Police, social activists conduct two days 'no-honking' campaign to create awareness about noise pollution in Ulhasnagar

Social activists from Ulhasnagar along with police carried out two days awareness program about no-honking at different parts of the city. As noise pollution is one of the major issue of the city.

The No Honking campaign for two days was organized by Hirali foundation along with the city and traffic police. The campaign was started in 2018 and it was the fifth year of no-honking campaign.

Sarita Khanchandani, a social activist and founder of Hirali Foundation along with other citizens and activists went through different places to create awareness for two days. "On 12 March, Saturday we had an oath taking ceremony at SHM college in Ulhasnagar 5. Prashant Mohite, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4 was the chief guest for the program. Around 200 students took an oath over no honking. We showed them through presentation that how noise pollution is an issue and is affecting their health's indirectly," added Khanchandani.

During the program the senior police officers symbolized that honking is the major issue related to noise pollution. As per an survey carry out by an non-government organisation report in 2018, Ulhasnagar was found to be the noisiest city. "This inspired me to fight for my city to take up the issue and make the city noiseless. The students had placards of no honking and celebrated the No honking days," she added.

However, On March 13 group organised a cyclothon where citizens were cycling and some of them ran in marathon. It was a symbolic run. Citizens across the Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Dombivli and other areas took parts in the program. "The Cyclothon and marathon started from Kailash Colony in Ulhasnagar 5 to Gol Maiden in Ulhasnagar 2. It was inaugurated by Balasaheb Patil, Deputy commissioner of police, Traffic. The DCP also distributed roses to women participants and celebrated women's day. The participants were provided with certificates to motivate them." she added.

Among the different program the activists also organized and built a exhibition at OT chowk, which is known to be the busiest chowk. We had built a beautiful selfie point with different messages of no honking like cartoons and symbols to create awareness. Parallelly also we started a signature campaign and it was first signed by DCP, Patil. The selfie point will be there for a week. Citizens and students can come and participate in the same," she added.

The activists also displayed boards, posters and hoardings across the city related to no-honking and showed how it's hazards. "We creates videos by doctors and active citizens and circulated it on social media groups. We tried our best to do whatever we can to reach the masses and create awareness," she added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 08:25 PM IST