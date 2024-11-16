Thane Police Seizes 15 Weapons, 28 Cartridges Worth ₹7 Lakh; 18 Illegal Liquor Sites Destroyed Amid Election Season

Pixabay

The Thane police have seized 15 weapons and 28 live cartridges worth Rs 7 lakh, and destroyed 18 illegal liquor sites in the city. They have initiated efforts to maintain law and order and peace in society. The police have also launched an operation to apprehend those involved in the illegal sale of arms.

The Thane Crime Branch Unit One has arrested three men for allegedly possessing five country-made revolvers and four live cartridges worth Rs 1,85,000 in the Shil-Daighar area of Thane. The accused have been identified as Shivkumar, Papilkumar, and Rahul alias Mohammad Guljar Khan. A case has been registered against them at Rabodi Police Station.

The Bhiwandi Crime Branch unit has arrested two individuals for allegedly possessing two country-made revolvers and two live cartridges worth Rs 1,70,600. The accused have been identified as Shrikant Datta Waghmare and Noor Mohammad Ansari.

The Wagale Estate Crime Branch arrested Sumit Pawar for allegedly possessing one country-made revolver and seven live cartridges worth Rs 1,12,000.

The Kalyan Crime Branch has arrested Deepak Koli for allegedly possessing three country-made revolvers and seven live cartridges worth Rs 75,000.

The Ulhasnagar Crime Branch has booked Ganesh Londhe and Bhagwan Yadav for allegedly possessing two country-made revolvers and two live cartridges worth Rs 51,000.

The Anti-Extortion Cell has booked a case against Abdul Kalam for allegedly possessing two country-made revolvers and one live cartridge worth Rs 50,000.

The Central Crime Branch has booked a case against Amarsingh for allegedly possessing one country-made revolver and four live cartridges worth Rs 60,000.