Thane Police Seize Refrigerated Truck Carrying Suspected 16.8-Tonne Beef Consignment In Ambernath After Activists’ Intervention |

Thane: In a major operation, local cow vigilantes along with activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal intercepted a refrigerated container truck transporting an estimated 16.8 tons of suspected beef in Ambernath taluka during the early hours of Friday.

Vehicle Tracked After Suspicious Route Changes

According to sources within the Bajrang Dal, the container originated from Uttar Pradesh and was initially heading toward Navi Mumbai. Activists grew suspicious after noticing the vehicle frequently altering its route along the Khoni-Taloja highway, as well as red liquid leaking from the refrigerated unit. The team kept the vehicle under close surveillance before chasing and intercepting it in the Usatane area near Nahen.

Upon inspecting the vehicle in the presence of law enforcement officers, authorities discovered a massive consignment of meat, initially estimated at 16.8 tons, though officials suggest the total weight could be higher.

Preliminary details indicate the meat was intended for storage at a cold storage facility along the Khoni-Taloja Highway.

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Driver Detained, Police Begin Probe

The container and its driver have been taken into custody by the Hill Line Police. The vehicle is currently parked on the premises of the Nevali police post while the police proceed to register an official case at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

Police officials stated that samples of the seized meat have been sent for testing to definitively confirm its exact nature. Interrogation of the driver is ongoing as investigators work to identify the masterminds and the destination company behind the illicit shipment.

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