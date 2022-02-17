Thane: Police seize 10 single bore guns, 11 cartridges in illegal racket bust; 2 held

The Kasarvadavli police in Thane have arrested two people and have seized 10 single bore guns along with 11 cartridges.

Rajesh Babashetty, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavli police station received information about this bore gun making and supply on February 15. As per the information, the person was about to come near Gaikmuk Reti-Bunder, Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the detection team apprehended Dayanand Sudam Bhadange alias Navsha (42), a resident of Vasai in Palghar. The team seized two single bore guns and four cartridges from him.

Dr Vinay Rathod, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5, said after we found that the accused didn't have any permission or license for guns. A case has been registered against Dayanand under sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra police Act.

On further investigation, Dayanand revealed he got it from Chandradev Saroj (41), from Vasai. "They both used to help each other in the making process and sell it as per requirement. But the complete process was illegal," said a police officer.

A total of 10 single bore guns and 11 cartridges worth a total of Rs 53,000 were recovered from them. The police are further investigating to trace the syndicate.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:44 AM IST