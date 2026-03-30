Thane Police Revives 'Police Mitra' Initiative With 8,000 Volunteers; Aims To Enroll 1 Lakh Citizens This Year

In a strategic move to bolster law and order and bridge the communication gap between law enforcement and the public, the Thane Police has reinvigorated its ‘Police Mitra’ (Friends of Police) initiative. |

Thane: In a strategic move to bolster law and order and bridge the communication gap between law enforcement and the public, the Thane Police has reinvigorated its ‘Police Mitra’ (Friends of Police) initiative. This collaborative drive, spearheaded by the Thane Police Commissionerate in partnership with the Eagle Brigade Foundation, aims to transform community policing in the region.

Launching the awareness campaign under the banner “Come, Let’s Become ‘Friends’ of Thane Police,” Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre urged citizens to participate actively. Currently, the initiative boasts a network of 8,000 active volunteers who assist in traffic management, crime prevention awareness, and maintaining social harmony. Over the past two years, the program has successfully engaged nearly 50,000 residents.

Key Objectives:

Technology Integration: Utilization of the ‘Police Mitra’ mobile app for real-time reporting of suspicious activities.

Public Safety: Enhanced focus on cybercrime awareness, women’s safety, and protection for senior citizens.

Ambitious Outreach: A target to enroll 100,000 citizens this year to serve as a vital link between the administration and the community.

By dismantling the barrier of fear and replacing it with mutual trust, the ‘Police Mitra’ scheme stands as a cornerstone for a safer, more vigilant Thane.