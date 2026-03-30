CBI Registers Case Into 2010 Unnatural Death Of 13-Year-Old Girl After Bombay HC Cites 'Too Many Loose Ends'

The Special Task Branch of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Mumbai has registered a case into the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in August 2010, following the Bombay High Court's order stating that there were “too many loose ends” in the probe. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Special Task Branch of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Mumbai has registered a case into the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in August 2010, following the Bombay High Court's order stating that there were “too many loose ends” in the probe.

Investigation entrusted to DSP Jitender Singh, CBI STB

An FIR was registered by the CBI on March 26 on charges of sexual assault and murder. The investigation has been entrusted to Jitender Singh, deputy superintendent of police, CBI, STB.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the girl’s father seeking an independent probe, alleging foul play in what was initially treated as an accidental death. The HC had earlier, in March 2011, shifted the investigation from Manikpur Police Station, Vasai, to the State CID. However, citing lack of progress and dissatisfaction with the findings, the father filed a fresh plea.

Girl swept away during school trip; body found without clothes

The girl, a Class VIII student, had gone to Tungareshwar Hills on August 27, 2010, along with 150 students and four teachers. According to the school, heavy rain caused a sudden surge in a stream where students were playing, and she was swept away by the strong current. Her body was found downstream about two hours later, lying on rocks — without clothes.

An Accidental Death Report was registered at Manikpur Police Station based on information provided by a teacher. The police subsequently registered an FIR for murder and rape.

Post-mortem suggested assault; JJ doctors disagreed

The post-mortem conducted the following day indicated a possibility of sexual assault. However, a panel of doctors from Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals, relying on a video recording of the autopsy, opined that there was no evidence of sexual assault and that the injuries were consistent with being swept away by water and hitting stones.

In March 2011, based on the father’s petition, the HC transferred the probe to the State CID. The CID later filed a ‘C’ Summary Report in 2013 stating that no offence was made out. The Magistrate rejected this report, following which the present petition was filed. Even a Special Investigation Team constituted in 2023 reiterated the accidental death theory.

State opposed CBI probe, claimed clothes lost due to water force

The State opposed the petition, stating that three teams had “sincerely” investigated the case and that all of them concluded it was an accidental death and not sexual assault, adding that the clothes could have come off due to the force of the water.

On February 21, FPJ had reported that a HC bench on February 10 had rejected the State’s opposition to the transfer plea and noted: “It is quite obvious that a long period has gone by and it would be very difficult to get the evidence. But there are certain circumstances which require serious consideration of this prayer made by the Petitioner.”

“Thus, we find that there are too many loose ends in the investigation and that they (the police) proceeded on the sole premise of accidental death. They did not even consider the serious possibility of the offence being one of rape and murder,” the court observed, adding: “No investigation was carried out from that angle at all. Not finding the clothes on the dead body was also an important aspect which needed to be investigated seriously.”

The judges further underscored that key aspects — including the absence of clothes and the failure to trace the first informant who spotted the body — were not properly investigated. The court, therefore, directed that the case be handed over to the CBI for an expeditious probe.

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