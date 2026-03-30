Navi Mumbai Airport Union Committee Announced At BJP State Office; Rupesh Dhumale Named Joint Secretary

The executive committee of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Management Committee under the Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh was announced on Monday in the presence of Ravindra Chavan. |

Mumbai: The executive committee of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Management Committee under the Akhil Bharatiya Kamgar Karmachari Sangh was announced on Monday in the presence of Ravindra Chavan. The announcement was made at the BJP state office, where newly appointed members were felicitated and handed their appointment letters.

Chavan stresses on PM Modi's vision of justice through coordination

Speaking at the event, Chavan congratulated the office-bearers and extended his best wishes for their future responsibilities. He emphasised that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to ensure justice for every section of society through coordination between government and administration.

Several BJP leaders and union members were present, including Atul Kalasekar, Suhas Mate, Rupesh Dhumale, Yogesh Awale, Sai Ghogale, Sharad Yetam, Jitendra Raut and Nishant Gaikwad.

Dhumale is Joint Secretary; three Vice Presidents named

As part of the new committee, Rupesh Dhumale has been appointed Joint General Secretary, while Kiran Pawar, Yuhan Kersi Dorabaji and Sujit Nyayanirgune will serve as Vice Presidents. Prabhudas Bhoir, Mukhansh Naik and Gajanan Patil have been named Secretaries.

The executive committee of the Akhil Bharatiya Mathadi Sanghatana was also announced, with Jitesh Shinde appointed as Raigad District President and Sachin Joshi as Vice President for Bhiwandi-Palghar. Other key appointments include Vikrant Bhosale, Rahul Lahase, Shailesh Todkari and Sameer Sheikh in various leadership roles.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/