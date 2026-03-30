Panvel Municipal Corporation Presents ₹4,853 Crore Budget For FY27 With Focus On Infra, Water, Healthcare And Civic Services

Panvel Municipal Corporation presents ₹4,853 crore budget prioritising infrastructure, water supply and essential civic services | File Photo

Panvel, March 30: The Panvel Municipal Corporation on Monday presented an estimated budget of Rs 4,853 crore for the financial year 2026–27, with a strong focus on infrastructure development and essential civic services.

Budget presentation and priorities

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale tabled the budget before Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam during a special meeting. The budget outlines a balanced approach to urban growth, prioritising water supply, healthcare, sanitation, education, and improved civic amenities.

Revenue and expenditure estimates

According to officials, the total projected revenue stands at Rs 4,853.90 crore, including the opening balance, while expenditure is estimated at Rs 4,853.80 crore, leaving a marginal closing balance of Rs 10 lakh.

Major allocations for infrastructure and services

A significant portion of the budget has been earmarked for infrastructure and service delivery. Key allocations include Rs 358 crore for road concretisation and asphalting, Rs 318 crore for solid waste management, Rs 194 crore for healthcare services, and Rs 83 crore for fire and safety. The civic body has also proposed Rs 150 crore for the Shilar Dam project to strengthen water resources.

Additionally, Rs 200 crore has been reserved for a new administrative building, while funds have been allocated for holding ponds (Rs 60 crore), multipurpose community halls (Rs 40 crore), daily markets (Rs 64 crore), and infrastructure development in gaothan areas (Rs 61 crore).

Focus on sustainability and utilities

The budget also emphasises long-term sustainability, with Rs 115 crore allocated for sewage treatment and water recycling, Rs 164 crore for underground drainage systems, and Rs 147 crore for electrical infrastructure. In the education sector, Rs 174 crore has been set aside for primary education, along with Rs 143 crore for information technology initiatives.

Increased allocations across key sectors

Officials said increased provisions have been made compared to last year in sectors such as healthcare, water supply, solid waste management, fire services, and welfare schemes for women, children, and backward classes.

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“This budget will accelerate development while maintaining a balance across key sectors such as infrastructure, water supply, healthcare, education, and the environment,” said Commissioner Chitale.

Next steps in approval process

The proposal will now be reviewed by the Standing Committee before being placed for further approvals.

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