Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Property Tax Recovery Drive Ahead Of March 31 Deadline

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

With the March 31 deadline approaching, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its property tax recovery drive, urging citizens to clear their dues immediately.

“Only two days remain to pay property tax for the financial year 2025–26. Property owners should pay their dues at the earliest to avoid inconvenience,” said Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

According to PMC data, the total property tax demand stands at Rs 2,289.73 crore, of which Rs 682.53 crore has been recovered so far, leaving Rs 1,606.32 crore outstanding.

Highlighting the ongoing recovery efforts, civic officials said strict action is being taken against defaulters. “We have deployed 13 dedicated recovery teams that are visiting defaulters, issuing notices, and initiating attachment proceedings,” an official said.

Till March 28, the civic body has served 1,716 notices across nodes including Kamothe, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Panvel, and Navade. “Attachment action has already been taken against 157 properties,” the official added.

To encourage timely payments, the civic body is offering incentives. “Citizens can avail a 2% rebate by paying their property tax online through the official website,” said Deputy Commissioner Swarup Kharge.

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He also highlighted measures for grievance redressal. “For quick resolution of complaints, citizens can use the KARMITRA App and Panvel Connect App,” Kharge said.

The PMC has reiterated its appeal to residents. “Property owners should pay their dues on time to avoid attachment action and support the city’s development works,” officials said.

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