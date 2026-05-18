Thane Police Reshuffle: 4 Additional Commissioners Transferred In Major Administrative Overhaul

Senior Maharashtra Police officers receive new postings following a major reshuffle within the Thane Police Commissionerate | Representative Image

Thane, May 18: In a major administrative reshuffle at the senior officer level, the Maharashtra Government has issued transfer and posting orders for four Additional Commissioners of Police (Addl. CP) within the Thane City Police Commissionerate.

According to the official government order, while some officers have been assigned fresh responsibilities within the commissionerate, others have been moved to different departments.

Key reassignments and promotions

Sanjay Jadhav: Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav has been granted an in-situ promotion within the Thane Commissionerate itself. Following this promotion, he will continue to serve in Thane.

Punjabrao Ugale: Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Punjabrao Ugale has been transferred and posted as Special Inspector General of Police-2 (Spl. IG) at the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation. Sources indicated that this new posting is relatively lower in executive profile compared to his previous assignment.

S. V. Pathak: Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) S. V. Pathak has been transferred to Pune. He has been appointed as the Special Inspector General of Police (Economic Offences), Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune.

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Administrative restructuring underway

This restructuring is aimed at streamlining the administrative and investigative wings of the state police department.

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